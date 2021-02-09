Molina returns to the Cardinals

According to multiple outlets, the Cardinals are signing Yadier Molina to a one-year, $9 million deal and the catcher will be in St. Louis for an 18th season. Molina has spent his entire career with the Cardinals and ranks third in all-time games play with the Birds on the Bat at 2,025, trailing only Hall of Famers Stan Musial (3,026) and Lou Brock (2,289).

Molina also became the 12th catcher in major league history to join the 2,000-hit club, and his 2,001 hits currently rank fifth among all active players (and sixth in Cardinals franchise history). This season he should become the sixth catcher all-time to have 2,000 games behind the plate.

Molina shared the news on Instagram.

