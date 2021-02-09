Mizzou’s Smith and MSU’s Moseley win player of the week honors for the third time.

Missouri moves up to number 10 in the basketball Coaches Poll. The Tigers vaulted seven slots after beating Alabama, which fell from 7th to 11th in the coaches poll.

Missouri redshirt senior Dru Smith is the Co-SEC Player of the Week. It’s the third SEC weekly honor for Smith this season, making him the first Mizzou player since Jordan Clarkson in 2013-14 to win three SEC Player of the Week awards in the same campaign. Dru averaged 22 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists while leading the tenth-ranked Tigers to a 2-and-0 week.

Mizzou is back in action tomorrow night on the road at Ole Miss starting at 8 p.m.

Missouri State sophomore Isiaih Mosley the league’s top scorer, was announced as Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week also for the third time. He averaged 21.5 points in a pair of wins over Illinois State this weekend. At 21.4 points per game, the Bears standout ranks 10th nationally among all NCAA Division I players in scoring and is the nation’s No. 2 sophomore scorer.

Mosley and the Bears return to action Wednesday at JQH Arena when Missouri State entertains rival Southern Illinois at 7 p.m.,