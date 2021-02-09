Maclin set to become next head football coach at Kirkwood

Former Mizzou and Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin is the new head football coach at his alma mater, Kirkwood High School. Maclin spent the last couple of years there as a wide receiver coach and offensive coordinator/quarterback coach. Maclin was part of Mizzou’s back-to-back Big 12 North Division titles in ’07 and ’08 and was a first round draft pick by the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I am deeply honored to be recommended as the next head football coach at Kirkwood High School,” Maclin said. “It is a privilege to return to my alma mater and have an opportunity to share my experiences and perspectives with current and future students at Kirkwood. I have been blessed in my life to have mentors and coaches who have had a lasting impact on me. I am grateful for this chance to play such a role in the lives of today’s youth to help fulfill their dreams on and off the field.”

He played ten years in the NFL for the Eagles, Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. Maclin replaces Farrell Shelton, who announced his retirement at the end of the 2020 football season.