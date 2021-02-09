Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Former Chiefs head coach Schottenheimer dead at 77

Former Chiefs head coach Schottenheimer dead at 77

By

Former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer died Monday. He was 77. Chris Mortensen of ESPN reported on Tuesday.

The former Chiefs head coach was recently moved to hospice care near his home in Charlotte, N.C. He was diagnosed with Alzheimers in 2014.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter