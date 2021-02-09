Former Chiefs head coach Schottenheimer dead at 77

Former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer died Monday. He was 77. Chris Mortensen of ESPN reported on Tuesday.
Legendary NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer, (77), peacefully passed away with family at his
side on Monday, February 8, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Schottenheimer had been
battling Alzheimer’s since 2014.
The former Chiefs head coach was recently moved to hospice care near his home in Charlotte, N.C. He was diagnosed with Alzheimers in 2014.