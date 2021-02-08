Weather conditions slick and windy all day through most of Missouri

The National Weather Service out of Kansas City warns conditions are going to be rather slick through the entire day today. Most areas will see snow or perhaps some periods of freezing drizzle

Expect driving difficulties in the morning and the evening.

There will be freezing drizzle South of the Missouri River through the morning. Roadways and sidewalks, especially bridges and overpasses, are expected to be slick. This will last through the early evening in southwest Missouri.

Temperatures will be in the teens to single digits this week mid-Missouri and north.

According to the NWS in St. Louis, “an active weather pattern will bring another storm to the region Wed-Wed Night. Indications are the storm will produce both accumulating snow & accumulating ice.”

The American Red Cross is urging Missourians to assemble an emergency preparedness kit, with dangerous temperatures and life-threatening wind chills over the next week.

In addition to a kit, they’re urging you to protect your pipes from freezing. The Red Cross recommends opening kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing. They also suggest letting cold water drip from the faucet served by exposed pipes. That helps prevent pipes from freezing. It’s also important to keep the faucet open.