Mizzou back up to number 10 in both basketball polls

Following a 75-70 mid-week win over Kentucky and a 68-65 win over Alabama in a game the Tigers led by 20, the pollsters have bumped up Mizzou once again to 10th in the nation in both the AP and Coaches Top 25. With the pair of home wins, Mizzou improves to 13-3, 6-3. The Tigers have a road game at Ole Miss on Wednesday starting at 8 p.m. and then the Tigers are back home Saturday to host Arkansas at 3 p.m. The Tigers beat the Razorbacks 81-68 back on Jan. 2 in Fayetteville. Just seven game remain on the regular season schedule.

