Missouri congresswoman wants $2,000 monthly coronavirus payments

A group of more than 50 U.S. House Democrats, including Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush, is lobbying for $2,000 monthly checks for Americans until the pandemic is over with. Bush, a Democrat from St. Louis, says the payments should also be retroactive – from the start of the pandemic.

During an appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, she says she wants people to get back on their feet.

“If we can find money for a wall, if we can find money for so many other things. Look, we have Space Force now – don’t tell me that we cannot make sure that the people in our communities can eat,” says Bush.

The effort is expected to be a tough sell among for Republicans and maybe even the Biden administration. The president wants a one-time $1,400 stimulus payment.

Biden has unveiled a $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus plan. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, both back Biden’s effort.

“We’re talking about people eating. We’re talking about children having diapers and milk,” says Bush. “We’re talking about people being able to keep lights on – to have heat if they need it or to be able to have cool air if it’s hot. That’s what we’re talking about. We’re talking about saving lives and there is no price to that saving lives. One, period. But then also, but we can build a wall?”

Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts are among the other notable Democrats lobbying for the monthly payments.

