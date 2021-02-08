Freezing drizzle continues near I-44 corridor; wind chill advisory takes effect at midnight across northern Missouri

Up to one-tenth of an inch of ice is possible across the Southern Missouri Ozarks through Monday night. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Springfield’s winter weather advisory remains in effect for the entire Ozarks region.

Freezing drizzle continues to impact much of the I-44 corridor, including Joplin, Springfield, Marshfield and Lebanon.

Meantime, much of northwest and far northern Missouri will be under a wind chill advisory through Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Pleasant Hill has issued the advisory, which takes effect at midnight and includes St. Joseph, Chillicothe, Bethany and Kirksville. Wind chills will make it feel like 15 below zero. The wind child advisory expires Tuesday morning at 9.

Crews from the state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) have been working around the clock statewide, to clear roads of snow and ice. Those efforts are being impacted by the bitterly cold temperatures.

In Jefferson City, roads quickly deteriorated on Monday evening. Snow and frozen precipitation has been falling, and there’s also been some black ice. Missouri Boulevard, which is the Capital City’s busiest road, is snow-covered.

The Jefferson City Public Schools (JCPS) announced Monday evening there is no school on Tuesday due to the inclement weather and potentially unsafe travel conditions.

The winter weather has also impacted the ability of some Missouri lawmakers to travel to Jefferson City for session. House Education Committee Chairwoman Rep. Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph, couldn’t make it to Jefferson City from St. Joseph, where snow and freezing rain had been falling. Committee vice chairman John Black, R-Marshfield, ran Monday’s hearing about tuition-related legislation from State Rep. Doug Richey, R-Excelsior Springs.

Across the Capitol building in the Missouri Senate, President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, tells Missourinet that several state senators were delayed in getting to Jefferson City, due to the winter weather. They were all able to get in, by late afternoon.

