Andy Reid says Thursday night wreck had no affect on performances in Super Bowl

Less than 72 hours before the kickoff of Super Bowl LV, Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, the son on Andy Reid, wrecked his truck into two parked cars on an on ramp of I-435 in Kansas City leaving a five-year old in critical condition. Andy Reid said that was a tragic incident but that did not have an effect on the Chiefs 31-9 loss to the Buccaneers.

“From a human standpoint, it’s a tough one,” said Reid after the game. “From a football standpoint, two separate things…I don’t think that was the problem.”

Britt Reid did not travel with the team on Saturday when they left for Tampa.

The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday on southbound Interstate 435 near Eastwood Trafficway, which is one exit south of the Chiefs’ practice facility at the Truman Sports Complex. A Kansas City Police report states a car ran out of gas on an on-ramp to Interstate 435. A second car arrived and also parked on the on-ramp. The third car, confirmed by KSHB TV to be driven by Reid came along and struck one of the parked vehicles which collided with the other car where the five-year old and a four-year old were seated.

The crash is still under investigation. Kansas City police have not confirmed whether Reid was driving under the influence. A fundraiser for the 5-year-old girl who was critically injured has raised more than $200,000 as of Sunday.