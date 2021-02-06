Mizzou knocks off another Top 10 opponent

The 18th ranked Missouri Tigers saw a 22-point lead dwindle to one over the final 13 minutes, but a block by Mitchell Smith and two free throws from Xavier Pinson sealed a 68-65 win over 10th ranked Alabama, giving Mizzou a third win over a top ten opponent this season. The loss for the Crimson Tide was their first in SEC play this season.

Dru Smith led three Tigers in double figures with a game high 16 points. Kobe Brown scored 13 and Mark Smith added 12 as he was inserted back into the starting lineup after Javon Pickett missed the game with an injured ankle. The Tigers dominated in the paint to help offset a 3-for-20 performance from three-point range. Missouri was also active on the defensive end finishing with 11 steals.

Mizzou led 44-28 at the break and built a 58-36 lead, but made just 3-of-17 shots down the stretch. Alabama’s Herbert Jones missed a layup and had a shot blocked in the final 18 seconds with Mizzou clinging to a one-point lead.

Mizzou improves to 13-3, 6-3 in SEC play. The Tigers next game is Wednesday at Ole Miss at 8 p.m.