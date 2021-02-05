Snow and plummeting temperatures coming to much of Missouri Saturday

The National Weather Service (NWS) is discouraging travel Saturday for some residents across northern and mid-Missouri. The NWS says the heaviest snowfall will be in northwest Missouri, where towns like St. Joseph and Bethany are expected to see four to five inches of snow.

The heaviest snow will include I-29 near the Missouri-Iowa border.

Northern Missouri’s Chillicothe, Marshall and Kirksville will see two to four inches, and the snow total projections have increased for central Missouri. Columbia and Jefferson City are now expected to receive two to three inches of snow, with the snow starting to fall there at about 11 am Saturday. Light snow is expected to start falling in the St. Louis area at about 2 on Saturday afternoon.

NWS Pleasant Hill meteorologist Brett Williams says visibility will be reduced in parts of northern and mid-Missouri.

Residents should consider filling up their vehicle’s gas tank tonight if possible, ahead of the winter weather.

Missourians will also need to bundle up and wear extra layers of clothing. The NWS in Kansas City says temperatures in the Kansas City metro will fall below freezing tonight and will likely stay below freezing for the next ten days.

