Missouri Capitol dome shining red; Governors Parson and DeSantis make bet involving team caps

Missouri’s governor has made a Super Bowl bet with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay.

Governor Mike Parson tells Capitol reporters in Jefferson City that the Chiefs will win the game 35-21.

“One of the discussions that me and him are having and working through right now is whoever the loser is, which will be Florida, will wear the other team’s cap to work and wear it behind the (governor’s) desk,” Parson says.

Governor Parson has also ordered the Missouri Capitol dome in Jefferson City to shine red through Monday morning, to celebrate the Chiefs return to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions, and Parson says Missouri’s sports team unite us as fans and provide an outlet of relief in difficult times.

“As many struggles as people went through this year, it’s kind of fun every once in a while to be upbeat about things. And I think having the Kansas City Chiefs representing us in the Super Bowl is a good thing for a lot of people,” says Parson.

Kickoff is set for 5:30 central time on Sunday, from Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports.

While Governor Parson and the First Lady had an opportunity to travel to Tampa for the Super Bowl, they thought it was best to stay in Jefferson City. They’ll watch the game from the Governor’s Mansion.

