Chiefs coach Britt Reid involved in a car wreck that caused life-threatening injuries

Chiefs assistant linebackers coach Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday night that injured two children, including a five-year old in critical condition.

The Kansas City Chiefs released a statement: “The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid. We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.”

Reid will not be traveling with the team when they leave for Tampa on Saturday ahead of Super Bowl LV.

The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday on southbound Interstate 435 near Eastwood Trafficway, which is one exit south of the Chiefs’ practice facility at the Truman Sports Complex. According to Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, a Kansas City Police report states a car ran out of gas on an on-ramp to Interstate 435. A second car arrived and also parked on the on-ramp. The third car, confirmed by KSHB TV to be driven by Reid came along and struck one of the parked vehicles which collided with the other car where the five-year old and a four-year old were seated.

The report also states Reid told the officer he had two to three drinks and also took prescription Adderall.

The 35-year old Reid has been on his father’s staff since Andy took over as head coach in Kansas City in 2013.