Mizzou goes wire-to-wire to beat Kentucky

For the second time in the Cuonzo Martin era and in program history, the Mizzou men’s basketball team has beaten Kentucky. A fast start by the Tigers led them to a 75-70 win over the Wildcats on Wednesday night at Mizzou Arena.

Dru Smith led all scorers with a season-high 26 points, including two 3-pointers and five assists. Dru has scored in double figures in seven consecutive games. Mitchell Smith grabbed a season-high 12 rebounds. Mizzou led the Wildcats the whole game, leading by as many as 13 at halftime, thanks in-part to hitting 7-of-9 from three-point range. Mizzou made nine from beyond the arc and finished at 43% for the game.

Up 40-27, Mizzou started cold in the second half as Kentucky went on an 8-0 run to close to 40-35. A Brandon Boston three with 14:30 to play pulled Kentucky to 43-42, but moments later a 7-0 by the Tigers pushed the back 9 with under ten to play.

No. 18 Mizzou hosts No. 10 Alabama in a Top-20 clash at Mizzou Arena on Saturday. The Tigers and Crimson Tide will tip off at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.