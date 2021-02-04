Federal gun law nullification clears vote in Missouri House, same bill moves through Senate (AUDIO)

A gun law bill that passed the Missouri House Wednesday would punish a police department through civil lawsuits if an officer enforces federal gun laws. A twin of the bill is also moving through the Senate. The “Second Amendment Preservation Act,” sponsored by Rep. Jered Taylor, R-Nixa, is aimed at disregarding any federal firearms actions by the Biden administration.

Someone could cue, asserting a violation of their right to bear arms, starting at $50,000. Opponents, including some police agencies, say that amounts to defunding the police.

Representative Peter Meredith, D-St. Louis City debated that with the bill’s sponsor:

State Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, R-Arnold, explained the spirit of the bill:

O’Fallon Republican Tony Lovasco argued that individual officers should be the ones sued:

State Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove, D-Kansas City, is a former member of the National Guard and a “fan of firearms,” but whose cousin was shot to death last year.

The vote stayed along party lines, 107-43.