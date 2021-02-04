Blues go for fifth straight, update on Tarasenko and GM Army to lead Canada

>>Blues Host Coyotes Tonight

The Blues host the Coyotes tonight for the second time in three days. St. Louis defeated Arizona 4-3 on Tuesday for its fourth straight victory. The Blues improved to 7-2-and-1.

>>Blues, Wild On Tuesday Is Postponed Due To COVID-19

The Blues game against the Wild on Tuesday is postponed after five additional Minnesota players were added to the NHL’s COVID list. St. Louis was scheduled to travel to Minnesota for a two-game series next week. This is the second Blues game postponed because of COVID protocols involving another team. Their game at Vegas on January 28th was moved to March 22nd.

>>Hockey Canada Names Blues’ Armstrong GM For 2022 Olympics

Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong will serve as GM for the Canadian men’s hockey team for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing. Armstrong previously served as a member of the management group for Hockey Canada in 2010 and 2014, helping the team win two gold medals. The 2022 Olympics will be Armstrong’s first as general manager.

>>Blues’ Tarasenko On Track In Shoulder Surgery Recovery

The Blues’ Vladimir Tarasenko continues to recover from shoulder surgery. Armstrong says he is still weeks away, but he is on track. Tarasenko has been out of the lineup since re-injuring his surgically-repaired shoulder last August. The 29-year-old forward played just two games in last season’s first-round series against the Vancouver Canucks.