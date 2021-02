Free-agent infielder Kolten Wong, winner of back-to-back Gold Gloves at second base for the Cardinals, has agreed to a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, reported by ESPN on Wednesday. The 30-year old Wong became a free agent after the St. Louis Cardinals declined to pick up his $12.5 million option for 2021 after the season. He received a $1 million buyout.

A first-round pick in the 2011 draft, Wong spent eight seasons with the Cardinals after making his major league d.ebut in 2013