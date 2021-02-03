Missourinet

Blues win fourth straight

Vince Dunn scored a goal and had an assist in the Blues’ 4-1 victory over the Coyotes at the Enterprise Center. Mike Hoffman, Justin Faulk and Ryan O’Reilly also found the back of the net for St. Louis, which improves to 7-2-and-1 with its fourth straight win. The Coyotes and Blues are scheduled to play in St. Louis again tomorrow night.

