Best takeaways from Nolan now that he’s a Cardinal (PODCAST)

You’ll hear from Nolan Arenado the Cardinals new third basemen. I took four of his most interesting answers.  The best one is that he plans to stay in St. Louis a long time.  Plus hear from Tershawn Wharton’s college coach Todd Drury.  He talks about how he found this kid in St. Louis and got him to play at Missouri S&T and now he’ll be in the Super Bowl.

Plus, you know about Nick the dolphin picking the Chiefs, but what about manatees and river otters?

