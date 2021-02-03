Arrowhead Stadium could be used to vaccinate the masses against COVID-19

The home of the Kansas City Chiefs could be used as coronavirus vaccination site. Chiefs President Mark Donovan says the team, along with city, county, and state leaders have been discussing the potential use of Arrowhead Stadium for a mass effort. He says talks have been going on for about six weeks.

“We’ve been in discussion with all the pieces,” Donovan says. “In every discussion, we’ve been very proactive in saying ‘We’re here. We’re ready. Let’s be prepared to take advantage of it when we can.’”

Due to the pandemic, the stadium was also used as a polling site for last November’s election.

“I think we had 40 members of the election board here on site,” he says. “We had 50 of our staff members who volunteered their day in support of those 40. I imagine with the rollout of vaccines, what I’ve seen at least in other markets, it’s going to be much more than that.”

Donovan says the Chiefs will do whatever it takes to help Kansas City, Jackson County, and the state of Missouri to pull off a mass vaccination event.

The state plans to hold a total of 27 high volume immunization clinics across Missouri. Ten are being held this week.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports today nearly 462,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since last March. About 7,100 have died from the virus and 1,746 people are in a Missouri hospital battling COVID-19.

