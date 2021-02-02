CDC says instead of cheering for the Chiefs, stomp your feet

The CDC is offering suggestions on how you can play it safe when you’re watching the Chiefs and Bucs this Super Bowl Sunday. The health agency released guidelines for those planning to hold parties or attend celebrations after the game is over. Officials say it’s more safe to watch the game with those you live with, but to make sure there are plans in place for bigger gatherings to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

Stomping, clapping and noisemakers are preferred over chanting and cheering at restaurants and venues.