Cardinals get Arenado in six-player deal, signs richest deal in St. Louis history

The Cardinals are officially acquiring Nolan Arenado from the Rockies in a six-player deal. St. Louis is also receiving cash considerations. Colorado is getting pitchers Austin Gomber, Jake Sommers, and Tony Locey, and infielders Elehuris Montero and Mateo Gil. Arenado has won a Gold Glove in each of his eight seasons with the Rockies.

Colorado was mocked online by fans and media and it was almost considered robbery that the Rockies will pay $50 million of Arenado’s contract to St. Louis over the life of his new seven-year deal. The real bandit in this deal is Arenado.

Arenado agreed to a one-year extension for 2027, but also elected to become a free agent after the 2021 or 2022 seasons, meaning he could leave St. Louis for another club. He also maintains a no-trade clause. The Rockies will pay that cash commitment in the $50 million neighborhood that will be paid over the life of the contract, including $15 million of the $35 million he’s owed in 2021. The rest will be paid out to St. Louis if Arenado does not leave St. Louis.

Arenado will sign a new seven-year, $214-million contract. The new contract is the biggest in Cardinals’ history, by $80 million, according to Derrick Gould of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The 29-year-old has been named a National League All-Star five times. He will be introduced as a Cardinal on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile in Colorado:

The deal is done. 😢 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) February 2, 2021