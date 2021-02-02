10 mass vaccination clinics planned this week in Missouri

The state is holding ten high volume COVID-19 vaccination events this week. The state, along with the Missouri National Guard, Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), and local health care systems are putting on the clinics.

Missourians who are eligible to get a vaccination include health care workers, first responders, those 65 years and older, and individuals with certain health conditions who are at risk of getting the coronavirus.

For event sign-up information, visit MOStopsCOVID.com/events.

Region A

• County: Henry

• Location: Clinton First Baptist Church, 1531 N Vansant Rd., Clinton, MO 64735

• Date: Friday, February 5, 2021

• Time: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)

Region B

• County: Marion and Ralls

• Location: Hannibal Inn & Conference Center, 4141 Market St., Hannibal, MO 63401

• Date: Friday, February 5, 2021

• Time: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)

Region C

• County: St. Francois

• Address: Community Civic Center, 2 Black Knight Dr., Farmington, MO 63640

• Date: Thursday, February 4, 2021

• Time: 8:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)

Region D

• County: Greene

• Location: Ozark Empire Fair Grounds, 3001 N. Grant Ave., Springfield, MO 65802

• Date: Friday, February 5, 2021

• Time: 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (or until supply is out)

Region E

• County: Pemiscott

• Location: Centry Casino Caruthersville, 777 E Third St., Caruthersville, MO 63830

• Date: Friday, February 5, 2021

• Time: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)

Region F

• County: Cole

• Location: The Linc, 1299 Lafayette St., Jefferson City, MO 65101

• Date: Friday, February 5, 2021

• Time: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)

Region G

• County: Douglas

• Location: MOCH Wellness Center, 603 NW 10th Ave., Ava, MO 65608

• Date: Saturday, February 6, 2021

• Time: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)

Region H

Site 1

• County: Livingston

• Location: Methodist Church, 1414 Walnut St., Chillicothe, MO 64601

• Date: Thursday, February 4, 2021

• Time: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)

Site 2

• County: Harrison

• Location: South Harrison High School, 3400 Bulldog Ave., Bethany, MO 64424

• Date: Saturday, February 6, 2021

• Time: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)

Region I

• County: Phelps

• Location: Phelps Health Respiratory Screening Station, 1000 W 10th St., Rolla, MO 65401

• Date: Thursday and Friday, February 4 – 5, 2021

• Time: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (or until supply is out)

The first week of mass vaccination events took place last weekend with nearly 20,000 Missourians receiving an initial coronavirus vaccine dose. To date, Missouri providers have completed more than 533,660 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

In total, there will be 27 separate mass vaccination events hosted by the state. A press release from Gov. Mike Parson’s office says the National Guard and DHSS vaccination teams will return to each site after 21 days to give the second dose vaccinations.

