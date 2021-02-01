Missouri lawmaker indicted in alleged $200,000 stem cell fraud scheme

A federal grand jury has indicted State Representative Tricia Derges, R-Nixa, for allegedly selling fake stem cell treatments at medical clinics she operates in southwest Missouri’s Springfield, Branson, and Ozark. A 20-count federal indictment unsealed today accuses Derges of marketing the “treatments” that turned out to be sterile amniotic fluid.

A press release from U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison’s office says Derges was giving the fluid to patients who suffered from, among other things, tissue damage, kidney disease, COPD, Lyme disease, erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence. The investigation began after she gave false or misleading statements last April to a Springfield television station about potentially using stem cells to treat COVID-19.

She is accused of scheming patients from 2018 to 2020, illegally prescribing narcotics, and lying to federal agents.

Derges, who is a licensed assistant physician, was elected to the Missouri House last November.

Don Ledford with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri tells Missourinet Derges had an initial court appearance Monday and was released.

To view the indictment, click here.

Her Missouri House biography says Derges was named the Springfield Humanitarian of the Year in 2018.

Copyright © 2021 · Missourinet