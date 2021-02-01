Certain Missouri hospitals to get most of Missouri’s weekly COVID-19 doses in February

Selected hospitals in each region of Missouri will be getting about 53% of the state’s weekly doses of COVID-19 vaccine this month. A press release today from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) says the hospitals chosen were based upon the ability to complete 5,000 coronavirus vaccinations per week.

Another 23% will go to mass vaccination events, and 8% each will go to local public health departments, federally qualified health centers, and other community providers. The hospitals not selected to get half of the weekly doses can still request vaccine through a DHSS process.

The federal government is responsible for the state’s share of total vaccine, which is currently about 76,000 doses per week. From there, the state decides how to divide the supply among Missouri’s enrolled COVID-19 vaccinators.

“We are committed to fairly allocating doses in regions throughout the state and working with vaccinators to ensure efficient administration of the vaccine,” says Gov. Mike Parson. “Our partnership with the selected hospitals will help provide the consistency needed for effective planning of high-volume vaccine clinics to occur at the local level.”

Actual allocations for each selected hospital will be proportional to regional population.

“Beginning today — and continuing as vaccines arrive in the days and weeks ahead — hospitals will be sharing how community members can sign up for their vaccine,” says Herb B. Kuhn, Missouri Hospital Association President and CEO.

As the vaccine supply picks up, the state says all hospitals and community providers “who have the interest and capability” will be engaged to ensure successful mass vaccine delivery efforts.

“Our plan continues to remain focused on saving lives and fair distribution to ensure accessibility no matter where in the state you live,” says Dr. Randall Williams, Department of Health and Senior Services Director. “We believe this approach will help safely get vaccines in arms throughout the state as efficiently as possible.”

Missouri’s February High-throughput Allocation Region Weeks of Feb. 1 & Feb. 15 Region Weeks of Feb. 8 & Feb. 22 A Truman Medical Centers, Inc., Kansas City, Mo. Liberty Hospital; and North Kansas City Hospital A Bothwell Regional Medical Center, Sedalia, Mo.; Cass Regional Medical Center, Harrisonville, Mo.; Fitzgibbon Hospital, Marshall, Mo.; Golden Valley Memorial Hospital, Clinton, Mo.; HCA Health System; and Saint Luke’s Health System B Hannibal Regional Hospital; Northeast Regional Medical Center, Kirksville, Mo.; and Scotland County Hospital, Memphis, Mo. B Hannibal Regional Hospital; Northeast Regional Medical Center, Kirksville, Mo.; and Scotland County Hospital, Memphis, Mo. C BJC Healthcare; SSM Health; Mercy St. Louis; St. Luke’s Hospital; and St. Louis County Health Department C BJC Healthcare; SSM Health; Mercy St. Louis; St. Luke’s Hospital; and St. Louis County Health Department D CoxHealth, Springfield, Mo., and Cox Medical Center Branson D Mercy (Springfield and Joplin) and Freeman Health System, Joplin, Mo. E SoutheastHEALTH, Cape Girardeau, Mo. E Saint Francis Healthcare System, Cape Girardeau, Mo. F University of Missouri Health Care, Columbia, Mo. F Capital Region Medical Center, Jefferson City, Mo. and SSM St. Mary’s Hospital, Jefferson City, Mo. G Ozarks Healthcare, West Plains, Mo. G Ozarks Healthcare, West Plains, Mo. H Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, Mo. H Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, Mo. I Phelps Health, Rolla, Mo. and Salem Memorial District Hospital I Phelps Health, Rolla, Mo. and Salem Memorial District Hospital