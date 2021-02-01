Bass Pro Shops to award $1 million first-place prize in upcoming amateur bass fishing tournament

Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris announced the Bass Pro Shops U.S. Open National Bass Fishing Amateur Team Championships with a total guaranteed purse value of $4.3 million. The national championship team wins a $1 million cash prize – the largest cash payout of any single freshwater fishing tournament in history.

Build your own team with a fishing buddy or family member: Registration is open exclusively for amateur anglers, creating a thrilling opportunity for families and friends from all walks of life to compete together on the water. To help grow the sport, regional and international qualifier events will feature division payouts for youth, family teams, all-female teams, veterans, and more. Additional prizes will be offered for the biggest bass and other categories that add to the collective excitement. Johnny is awarding one lucky junior angler (ages 11 – 18) a $250,000 scholarship toward a conservation-related area of study. Events will offer fun for the whole family with activities and entertainment.

Entry and Qualifying Process. In an effort to provide the widest opportunities for participation, there are three ways anglers can qualify for a chance to compete in the national championship event:

Finish in the top 40 at one of eight regional qualifier events hosted around the country: Accommodating a grand total of 4,700 anglers, each regional qualifying event will be open to 250 two-person teams. Regional qualifiers will take place at some of the best bass fishing locations in the country while offering up plenty of fun:

• Lake Okeechobee, Fla. – March 13, 2021

• Lake Ray Roberts (Dallas), Texas – April 17,

2021

• Lake Mead, Nev. – April 24, 2021

• Chesapeake Bay, Md. – July 17, 2021

• Lake St. Clair (Detroit), Mich. – Aug. 21, 2021

• Old Hickory Lake (Nashville), Tenn. – Sept. 11,

2021

• Grand Lake ‘O the Cherokees (Tulsa), Okla –

Oct. 16, 2021

• Last Chance Qualifier: Bull Shoals Lake, Ark. –

Nov. 17, 2021

• Culminating in the Grand Championship finale

for those who qualify: Table Rock Lake, Mo. –

Nov. 19, 2021

Entry fees are $450 per person, $250 for youth ages 12 – 17, and free for kids under 12. Entry includes a US Open Gift Bag for each team member with exclusive goods valued at $150.

The tournaments will benefit local fish habitat with proceeds supporting the National Fish Habitat Initiative. One-third of all entry fees will directly support the project. Bass Pro Shops will match each donation as will Toyota, a longstanding conservation partner, enabling an amount equal to 100 percent of all entry fees – over $1 million – to benefit conservation.