The Vince Lombardi Trophy is now in Tampa ahead of Super Bowl LV. The trophy arrived yesterday and sits at the NFL Super Bowl Experience park and museum in the area of the Riverwalk. It’s all part of the preparations for the first ever Super Bowl to be played by an NFL team in its home stadium. The game between the Bucs and defending champions Kansas City Chiefs is set to happen in Raymond James Stadium on February 7th starting at 5:40 p.m. our time.

