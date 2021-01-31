Gold Glove corners in St. Louis nothing new

The game’s premiere third baseman is headed to St. Louis. Multiple sources are reporting Nolan Arenado is on his way from the Rockies to the Cardinals. Colorado is reportedly eating 50-million dollars of the six-year, 199-million-dollar contract as well. The league and players association still have to sign off on the trade, and it requires the third baseman waiving his no-trade clause and deferring money.

Arenado has won a gold glove in each of the eight seasons he’s been in the majors. He’s led the National League three times in homers and is a five-time all-star.

Arenado will be a great compliment to Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt in the lineup and on the field. Even though they were on different team, Goldschmidt and Arenado were Gold Glove winners in the same year three times (2013, ’15 and ’17).

The last time a first and third baseman won the Gold Glove in the same year from the same team in the National League was Albert Pujols and Scott Rolen with the Cardinals in 2006. Bill White (1B) and Ken Boyer (3B) won three Gold Gloves together in 1960, ’61 and ’63 while playing in St. Louis.

The only other times first and third base teammates have won together in the NL was 1990 when Andres Galarraga and Tim Wallach won the awards while playing for the Expos and 1991 with Will Clark and Matt Williams in San Francisco.