Mizzou’s frantic second half rally leads to OT win

The 12th ranked Missouri Tigers were down 12 with 4:40 left in regulation, but rallied to tie and then beat TCU 102-98 in overtime Saturday at Mizzou Arena. Xavier Pinson scored a career-high 36 points and Jeremiah Tilmon added a career-high 33. Pinson went 8 for 13 from three-point range, including the game-tying shot with 3.9 seconds left to make it 89-89. He also completed a four-point play late in regulation that cut the TCU down from eight to four.

Mizzou shot 57% from the field and hit 11-of-23 from three-point. Mizzou entered the game ranked 316th in three-point shooting percentage in Division-I.

The Tigers are scheduled to play Kentucky at home on Tuesday. The Wildcats paused activities on Friday because of positive COVID-19 testing, and it’s uncertain if they will be cleared in time for Tuesday’s game.