Cardinals reportedly trade for Arenado

The game’s premiere third baseman is headed to the Gateway City. Multiple sources are reporting Nolan Arenado is on his way from the Rockies to the Cardinals.

Colorado is reportedly eating 50-million dollars of the six-year, 199-million-dollar contract as well.

The league and players association still have to sign off on the trade, as it requires the third baseman waiving his no-trade clause and deferring money.

Arenado has won a gold glove in each of the eight seasons he’s been in the majors. He’s led the National League three times in homers and is a five-time all-star.