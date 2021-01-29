Missouri takes CVS and Walgreens vaccine; Nine mass vaccination clinics this week

A federal program Missouri signed up for allows Walgreens and CVS pharmacies to vaccinate patients and workers within the state’s long-term care centers. During a press conference today at the state Capitol, Gov. Mike Parson says he thinks the companies overestimated how many coronavirus vaccinations they could give. So, the state is going to take some vaccine off their hands.

“We did get permission this week to take some of the doses, whatever amount we felt deemed necessary, to take that doses back, put it in our system, back into Missouri’s control, where we could put it out to the health care facilities across this state,” Parson says.

Data on their websites show Walgreens and CVS have given about 66,000 total vaccinations within the state’s long-term care centers and skilled nursing facilities. The CDC’s COVID-19 data tracker shows about 61,000 vaccinations have been completed within Missouri’s long-term care centers. Missourinet has contacted the state Health and Senior Services Department to find out how much Missouri vaccine the companies have on hand and how much the state is taking from the companies.

“Walgreens and CVS will still be vaccinating our long-term care facilities,” says Parson.

Meanwhile, nine mass vaccination events are being held this week in Missouri for eligible residents to get the COVID-19 shot. Parson says they will be in Pettis, Randolph, Lincoln, Jasper, Newton, Cape Girardeau, Audrain, Howell, Andrew, and Pulaski Counties. He says the clinics will have the capability of giving up to 2,500 doses per day, per location.

Demand for the coronavirus vaccination is greater than the current supply the state has.

“Once that vaccine comes in more as time goes by, we can expand those mass vaccinations to whatever that limit would be,” says Parson. “We could do 40-50 sites in one day if we get the vaccine to be able to do that.”

Those eligible to get vaccinated must pre-register.

The Missouri National Guard is helping the state with traffic control and administrative duties. The state’s first vaccination clinic, held last week in southeast Missouri’s Poplar Bluff, had a line of cars for miles.

For more information about these events, call the appropriate health department.

