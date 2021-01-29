Labor director to testify before Missouri House oversight committee about unemployment overpayments

We’ll learn new details next week about what caused unemployment overpayments and the Missouri Department of Labor’s subsequent request for reimbursement.

The Missouri House Special Committee on Government Oversight has called a Tuesday meeting, where they’ll hear testimony from State Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Director Anna Hui. The department told Missourinet this week that $96 million in unemployment benefits were overpaid between last January and September.

Governor Mike Parson told the Missouri Press Association on Thursday that “some people did try to defraud the system,” adding that Missourians mistakenly paid unemployment benefits by the state should be required to pay the money back.

House Special Committee on Government Oversight Chairman Jered Taylor, R-Nixa, says the committee will also take public testimony at Tuesday’s hearing. Chairman Taylor encourages Missourians who can’t attend the hearing in-person to fill out written testimony and let the committee know how this issue has impacted them.

Taylor, who’s a senior member of the Missouri House, was first elected in 2014. He was re-elected to his fourth and final House term in November.

The ranking Democrat on the committee is State Rep. Raychel Proudie, D-Ferguson.

