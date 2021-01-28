Multiple sources reporting Wainwright returning to the Cardinals

First reported by MLB Network, pitcher Adam Wainwright is coming back to St. Louis. The 39-year old will sign a one-year deal worth $8 million. ESPN is also reporting their sources are saying Yadier Molina returning to the club is almost certain.

2021 with be Wainwright’s 16th season in the big leagues, all with St. Louis. He was drafted by Atlanta but made his big league debut with the Cardinals in 2005.

In 2019, Wainwright signed a one-year deal for $2 million and made 31 starts. He returned for 2020 with a $5 million deal and made ten starts in the abbreviated 2020 season. Wainwright has won 11 or more games in ten of his 15 seasons. His record is 167-98 with a career ERA of 3.38.