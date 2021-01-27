Scott Rolen makes big jump in Hall of Fame voting

No players are heading to the National Baseball Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class. All 25 players up for election fell short of the required 75-percent of the vote needed to make it to Cooperstown. It marks the first time since 2013 that no player was selected and just the ninth time ever. Curt Schilling was the highest vote-getter after receiving 71.1-percent of the vote. Barry Bonds was next at 61.8-percent followed by Roger Clemens at 61.6-percent.

Coming in fourth was former Cardinals third baseman Scott Rolen who picked up nearly 18% more votes this year, moving up to 52.9% in his fourth year. Rolen has six years left on the HOF ballot.

Since there was not a ceremony last summer, the 2020 class will be honored this summer in Cooperstown which includes former Cardinals Larry Walker and Ted Simmons.