Perron scores twice, Blues top Vegas in shootout

David Perron scored two goals for the Blues in a 5-4 shootout victory against the Golden Knights in Vegas. Jaden Schwartz and Jordan Kyrou also scored for St. Louis and Jordan Binnington made 42 saves. The Blues improve to 4-2-and-1. The same two teams face off Thursday night. The Blues are 0-2-1 in the second game of these two-game season series.

Former Blues Captain Alex Pietrangelo, who signed a free agent deal with Vegas over the summer, was victimized when he turned the puck over at the blue line. Kyrou stole the puck and outskated Petro before beating Vegas goalie Robin Lehner. The Blues had fun on Twitter at the expense of their former captain.