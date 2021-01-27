Highlights of Parson’s $34.1 billion state operating budget proposal

Gov. Mike Parson has released today a proposed $34.1 billion state operating budget for the 2022 fiscal year. That represents a slimmer budget compared to the current year’s $38 billion, including about $7.4 billion in federal dollars.

Under Parson’s FY2022 plan, no tax increases would be on the horizon.

For Missouri’s estimated 53,000 state workers (drum roll, please), Parson is proposing a 2% pay hike for them. Another $2.9 million would boost pay within the Missouri Department of Corrections to help the agency deal with ongoing recruitment and retention problems. Missouri has the lowest paid state workforce in the nation.

Parson is also asking for:

•$3.56 billion in state aid to Missouri’s K-12 public schools – the same amount as approved for the current budget year

•School bus transportation costs to remain unchanged at $93 million

•$5 million to expand broadband internet access across the state

•The restoration of funding for public colleges and universities to pre-pandemic levels

•$66.4 million for the Access Missouri financial aid program – a $2.5 million increase

•$24 million for the Academic Scholarship (Bright Flight) Program – a $3.9 million jump

•$54.3 million for the A+ Schools Scholarship Program – a $13.2 million boost

•$5.7 million for the Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant Program Parson championed – a $2.7 million increase

•$1.5 million for a program to protect witnesses involved in a criminal court trial

•$25 million for MoDOT’s Cost Share Program, compared to the current year’s $50 million. The program matches up to 50% of the construction contract costs for selected public and private projects.

•$9.86 million for passenger rail service between Kansas City and St. Louis – a $1.85 million boost

•$12.2 million in state aid to Missouri’s port authorities – a $6.3 million increase for shovel-ready projects at the state’s ports

•$68 million for upgrades at state parks

•$1.7 million for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s efforts to combat feral hogs

•$18.6 million for the state’s Tourism Office – virtually the same level of funding as the current year

•$4.45 million to the Missouri Housing Trust Fund – same as the current funding level. This program provides grants to housing service providers to help meet the needs of very low-income families and individuals.

•$88.8 million for the state’s seven veterans’ homes and $85 million for the Missouri Veterans’ Homes Fund. Both requests are similar to the current funding levels.

•$100 million for maintenance of state buildings

The House Budget Committee will begin its work on the new budget plan on Friday.

To view the governor’s entire budget proposal, click here.

Copyright © 2021 · Missourinet