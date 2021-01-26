U.S. Marshals: remaining two southeast Missouri escapees captured near Denver

The U.S. Marshals have announced that the final two jail escapees from southeast Missouri’s Iron County have been captured in Colorado. All three escapees are now in custody.

The U.S. Marshals say Dwight Abernathie was captured Sunday at an Arvada Walmart, after trying to shoplift from the store. Samuel Gillam was captured Monday at a Denver Salvation Army homeless shelter.

It’s unclear whether Abernathie and Gillam will waive extradition back to Missouri. If they fight extradition, the process will be delayed and Missouri Governor Mike Parson and Colorado Governor Jared Polis would have to get involved and sign paperwork.

The third escapee, Tracy Brown, was arrested last Wednesday at a gas station in Carrizozo, New Mexico.

Brown, Abernathie and Gillam were jailed in Iron County on local charges. While Brown was jailed on a burglary charge, Gillam was jailed for kidnapping and Abernathie for assault.

The U.S. Marshals have been leading the search for the three. Marshals say the three escapees moved a block wall to escape from the Iron County jail in Ironton.

U.S. Marshals and Iron County Sheriff’s deputies had originally been searching in southeast Missouri, including the heavily-wooded Mark Twain National Forest. The U.S. Forest Service and numerous other agencies had been assisting in the search in southeast Missouri.

