State rolls out COVID-19 vaccine dashboard with Missouri-specific data

The state has launched today a new COVID-19 vaccination dashboard containing Missouri-specific data submitted by providers statewide. Gov. Mike Parson made the announcement in a press release.

“This dashboard will provide Missourians with the most up-to-date, Missouri-specific data available, Parson said. “It is important that we provide this resource and be as transparent as possible, especially as some individuals tasked with reporting Missouri’s vaccine data often fail to report the complete picture.”

The interactive dashboard includes total doses given and distinguishes the number of individuals who have received one dose or both doses. Seven-day averages of doses administered are also included as well as demographic information on individuals who have received at least one dose. This information shows the shares of individual populations by age group, sex, race, and ethnicity.

What the dashboard does not currently show is how many doses of vaccine have been delivered to Missouri. State Department of Health and Senior Services spokeswoman Lisa Cox tells Missourinet the agency is working to eventually include that information.

According to the dashboard, Cape Girardeau County in southeast Missouri leads the state in number of vaccinations completed with 9.6%, followed by neighboring Scott County with 7.6% and central Missouri’s Boone County with 6.4%.

To view the dashboard, click here.

