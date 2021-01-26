No parade if Chiefs win…picked as early favorites for Super Bowl LV

>>No Parade If Chiefs Win

(Kansas City, MO) — There will not be thousands of fans lining the Kansas City streets for a parade if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl. City leaders and team officials say it would not be wise to have a public celebration during the coronavirus pandemic. A release says the decision was made to protect the health, safety and well-being of fans, players and team personnel. The Chiefs will meet Tampa Bay on February 7th in the Super Bowl.

>>Opening Spread Favors Chiefs To Win Super Bowl 55

(Tampa, FL) — The Kansas City Chiefs are favored to defend their Super Bowl title by just over a field goal. The opening spread on Super Bowl 55 from DraftKings Sportsbook makes the Chiefs a three-and-a-half point favorite over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game’s set for February 7th on the Bucs’ home field, Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

>Chiefs OT Fisher Out With Torn Achilles

(Kansas City, MO) — Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher is going to miss the Super Bowl after tearing his Achilles. Multiple reports say Fisher tore his Achilles in Sunday’s win over the Bills. The Chiefs are already down right tackle Mitchell Schwartz due to a back injury meaning the team will be without its top two tackles for the big game. The Chiefs battle the Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55 one week from Sunday.