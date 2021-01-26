Mizzou men ranked 12th, Dru Smith grabs SEC honor ahead of road game at Auburn

Mizzou Men’s Basketball climbed seven rungs in the basketball Coaches Poll to number 12. The Tigers are coming off a road win at Tennessee, their first in Knoxville since 1972. Mizzou will play tonight at Auburn with an 8pm tip. Dru Smith was named SEC Player of the Week.

Smith shot 50 percent from the field en route to 17.0 points per game over a pair of wins vs. South Carolina and No. 6 Tennessee. Smith’s consistent outings helped Mizzou grab its second win over a Top 6 team in the same season for the first time since 2012.

Smith finished the week averaging 17 points, 2.5 assists and 4.0 boards while committing just two total turnovers. Against South Carolina, he scored 16 points on only six field goal attempts, becoming just the fifth different Tiger to do so in a game since 2010. Smith also limited then-leading SEC scorer AJ Lawson to just five points on 2-of-9 shooting defensively.

Smith followed with an SEC-high 18 points at Tennessee, finishing with zero turnovers and two assists in 35 minutes. He hit a season-best three 3-pointers vs. the Volunteers.