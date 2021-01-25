UPDATE: NWS urges you to avoid travel near Missouri-Iowa border; one to two inches of snow falling per hour (AUDIO)

Heavy snow has been falling near the Missouri-Iowa border, and a winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday. The warning includes heavily-traveled Interstates 29 and 35.

National Weather Service (NWS) Pleasant Hill meteorologist Brad Temeyer says three to five inches of snow is already on the ground.

“Expecting snow rates of one to two inches per hour for several hours across that far northwestern Missouri, southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska. That area is really under the gun here,” Temeyer says.

Tarkio and Maryville are two of the towns under the winter storm warning. The NWS is urging truckers and other motorists to avoid travel near the Missouri-Iowa border, at this time.

“Definitely Tarkio, Maryville, Skidmore, Mound City, Craig, Rock Port. All those areas are really under the gun for heavy snow,” says Temeyer.

The National Weather Service says road conditions continue to deteriorate. Missourinet Cameron affiliate KMRN reports there are at least five school closings in northwest Missouri, and more are possible on Tuesday.

Eagleville, Bethany, Brooklyn and Denver are also under the winter storm warning.

The snow totals drop off significantly at the Highway 36 corridor. Chillicothe and Brookfield should see about an inch of snow.

The NWS has also reported some light glazing of ice in the northern Kansas City metro. Bridges and overpasses there could become slick.

Click here to listen to Brian Hauswirth’s interview with National Weather Service (NWS) Pleasant Hill meteorologist Brad Temeyer, which was recorded on January 25, 2021:

