Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Travis Kelce tied an NFL playoff record with 13 catches, tying former Mizzou star Kellen Winslow who had 13 catches in a playoff game against Miami. Kelce also hauled in two touchdowns while the leading receiver in the NFL was held to two catches and 12 yards late into the third quarter. That, IMO, is the reason the Chiefs are advancing to the Super Bowl.