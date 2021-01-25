Missouri will be well represented in Super Bowl LV

A former Mizzou quarterback has never started a Super Bowl but when the Chiefs take on the Bucs in Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay, there will be a second Tiger QB on a Super Bowl roster. Blaine Gabbert will backup Tom Brady for the Bucs.

Chase Daniel is the other Tigers Super Bowl QB and he has a ring. Daniel was not selected in the 2009 draft. He signed as a free agent with the Redskins, and was cut during the preseason before catching on with the Saints. He spent the season shuttling between the practice squad and the active roster for the Super Bowl champions without appearing in a game behind Drew Brees and backup Mark Brunell.

On April 28, 2011, Gabbert was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft with the 10th overall pick. Jacksonville traded up six spots with the Washington Redskins to select Gabbert. After three seasons in Jacksonville, Gabbert went onto San Francisco for three seasons before spending a season each in Arizona and Tennessee before signing in March of 2019 with Tampa Bay.

On the Chiefs roster, they feature two players who were on Missouri college football rosters. Mizzou’s Yasir Durant was an undrafted free agent this past offseason and defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton, another undrafted free agent out of Missouri S&T.