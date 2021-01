Patrick Mahomes’ blindside protector is injured. Chiefs starting left tackle Eric Fisher left early in the fourth quarter with an Achilles injury and did not return in the 38-24 win over Buffalo in the AFC Championship game. Head coach Andy Reid says the early report is Fisher has an Achilles tear, which would prevent him from playing in the Super Bowl. He was the first overall pick in the 2013 draft and a two-time Pro Bowler.

