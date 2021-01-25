Budweiser ads will be missing from Super Bowl LV

Anheuser-Busch has decided that it will not promote it’s Budweiser brand in this year’s Super Bowl. Instead the company will donate that money it would have spent on the ad to raise awareness on coronavirus vaccination efforts. AB still has advertising available that will be used on their other brands that attract a younger audience including their seltzer brands, Bud Light, and Michelob Ultra.

For the first time in nearly 40 years, no Budweiser ads will be in the Super Bowl which featured some of the best and most talked about ads of all time including:

The Budweiser frogs.

The Wassup guys

and of course the famous Clydesdales.