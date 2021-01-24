Chiefs will defend their Super Bowl title

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 38-24 in the AFC Championship and will get the opportunity to defend their Super Bowl title when they face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on Sunday, February 7th. The game will be played in Tampa Bay, FL. It will be the first Super Bowl where a team will play in the own stadium.

This will be the Chiefs fourth Super Bowl appearance. The Bucs will be making their second appearance following their 31-26 victory at Green Bay.

Patrick Mahomes, who was cleared to play on Friday, threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns. Mahomes becomes the first quarterback in NFL history to play in two Super Bowls before the age of 26. Tyreek Hill has nine catches for 172 yards and Travis Kelce, who finished second in the NFL in receiving yards, had 13 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns. The defense slowed down a Buffalo team that had won 11 of their last 12 games. Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs who edged out Kelce for the league lead in receiving yards had just six catches for 77 yards. Late in the third quarter, the Chiefs defense held Buffalo’s top offensive threat to just two catches for 12 yards.

After falling behind 9-0 in the first 8:46 of the game, Kansas City outscored Buffalo 38-6 over a two-and-a-half quarter span.

The Chiefs were hosting the AFC Championship game for the third straight season and the Mahomes-Brady matchup will be the first since Brady’s Patriots knocked off Mahomes and the Chiefs in the 2018 AFC title game in overtime.

With a win in Super Bowl LV, the Chiefs can become the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions since the Brady and the Patriots did it in the 2003 and 2004 seasons. Only seven teams have won back-to-back titles.

Here’s what you need to know:

What: Super Bowl LV

When: Sunday, February 7, 2021

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m. CT