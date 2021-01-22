Bieniemy’s window closing. “Yes I do want to be a head coach”

Seven head coaching positions opened this NFL season. Six have been filled. All that’s open for Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is a Houston Texans job from an organization that didn’t include him in their original round of interviews. In all, 11 head coaches positions have been filled since Bieniemy has been an offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs and he has been passed over each time. Just one remains for now. Hear from Bieniemy who is keeping the Chiefs first in his mind and below are a list of coaches hired for NFL jobs.

Bieniemy has strong support from Texans QB DeShuan Watson and his former QB Alex Smith.

“Yeah, I think it’s ridiculous that he hasn’t been hired yet,” Smith said on the Yahoo Sports NFL podcast with Charles Robinson and Terez Paylor, via NBCSportsWashington.com. “I know the interview process is weird with a team still in [the playoffs]. But regardless, I don’t see how you can excuse it.”

Jacksonville Jaguars: Urban Meyer

Previous role: Ohio State head coach (2012-2018)

Atlanta Falcons: Arthur Smith

Previous role: Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator (2019-2020)

New York Jets: Robert Saleh

Previous role: San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator (2017-2020)

Los Angeles Chargers: Brandon Staley

Previous role: Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator (2020)

Detroit Lions: Dan Campbell

Previous role: New Orleans Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach (2016-2020)

Philadelphia Eagles: Nick Sirianni

Previous role: Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator (2018-2020)