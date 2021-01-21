Pitcher who closed out 2015 World Series back in KC

Wade Davis is back with the Royals on a minor league contract. Davis was a dominant closer for the Royals, helping them win the 2015 World Series. The 35-year-old three-time All-Star will go to spring training next month trying to earn a bullpen spot. If he makes the big league roster, he would make 1.25-million dollars and could pocket up to another 925-thousand more for appearances.

Davis went 27-15 with a 2.94 ERA and 47 saves over four seasons. In 2013, Davis made 24 starts before transitioning to the backend of the bullpen.

In 20 postseason appearances over the 2014 and 2015 seasons, Davis allowed just one earned run in 25 innings with 38 strikeouts. He was on the mound when he struck out the side in the 12th inning of Game 5 of the 2015 World Series.