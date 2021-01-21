Mizzou hires ex-NFL coach as defensive coordinator

First reported by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, the Mizzou football program has hired former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks as the Tigers next defensive coordinator. Wilks was defensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns during the 2019 season. He served one season as Arizona’s head coach back in 2018 when the team went 3–13. Wilks did not coach in 2020.

Wilks was also a defensive assistant coach with the Carolina Panthers, San Diego Chargers and Chicago Bears. His last college job was with Washington back in 2005.

Former defensive coordinator Ryan Walters left the program to serve as Bret Bielema’s first defensive coordinator at Illinois.