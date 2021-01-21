Mahomes is close, Mizzou’s Morse returns to KC and more Chiefs playoff coverage (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

I took the best hot takes from the Chiefs and weaved it into a nice storytelling preview of this weekend’s AFC Championship game between KC and Buffalo.

Tyreek Hill says he’s not thinking about playing in the Super Bowl…then comes right out and says the Chiefs will be heading to Tampa!!!

Mitch Morse started nearly 50 games for the Chiefs. His former teammates talk about facing him one more time.

The Kansas City Star is running stories about how KC Mayor Quinton Lucas is planning a Super Bowl celebration. WHOA!!! Let’s just get to the game first before you even start thinking about how you’re going to celebrate…man this is bad mojo!